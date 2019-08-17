Mount Lucas Management LP Cut Its Kohls (KSS) Holding by $11.33 Million as Market Value Declined; Palladium Partners Trimmed Position in Valero Energy New Com (VLO) by $925,848 as Stock Price Declined

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.66 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 11,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 136,839 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, down from 147,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.70M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.07 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s to launch assortment of emerging brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s Could Be An Interesting Short-Term Value Realization Play, But I’m Bearish Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s -8% despite hitting all the marks – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail stocks run ahead of broad market averages – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.