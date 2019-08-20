Mount Lucas Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC); Alphaone Investment Services Stake in Gp Strategies (GPX) Decreased by $1.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 5.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 53.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 131,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The institutional investor held 114,167 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 245,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 23,114 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Management Exits Position in GP Strategies; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,080 shares to 13,880 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold GPX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 14.38 million shares or 1.21% more from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 2,597 shares. 1,919 were reported by Legal & General Gp Pcl. Indexiq Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Rutabaga Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Ma has 1.43% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 425,378 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,908 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,708 shares or 0% of the stock. International Gp reported 7,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 0% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 4,080 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 272,373 shares stake. Vanguard Grp accumulated 775,301 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 70,795 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 55,745 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 3,026 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated invested in 80,150 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The California-based Strategic Glob Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,983 shares. Covington Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Franklin Res has 168,063 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.03% or 97,267 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natixis, France-based fund reported 60,911 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Capital Inv Advisors Ltd reported 9,024 shares. Old Republic Intl has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Creative Planning holds 94,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest Incorporated invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares to 142,268 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) by 239,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,464 shares, and cut its stake in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr.