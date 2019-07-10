Mount Lucas Management LP Boosted Its Valero Energy (VLO) Stake by $1.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Goodhaven Capital Management Position in Systemax (SYX) Has Upped as Share Price Declined

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 2.70 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 53,023 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crude Oil Finally Stalls – VLO Looks Like A Buy At Under $90 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Makes Its Way Onto My Dividend Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

