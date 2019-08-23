Mount Lucas Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $1.23 Million as Market Value Declined; Oakmont Partners Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Lifted by $362,173 as Shares Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 11,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,802 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 46,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 3.16 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares to 436,335 shares, valued at $53.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

