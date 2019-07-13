Mount Lucas Management LP Boosted Its Position in Hollyfrontier (HFC) by $4.81 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose While Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.42M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 6,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 36,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 240,731 shares stake. Aviva Plc holds 0.02% or 60,049 shares. 6,165 are owned by Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 2,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Llp has 0.15% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 30,487 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 9,790 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.22% or 982,883 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 177,930 were reported by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 91,042 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 396,552 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares to 128,094 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,210 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares to 10,252 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Bath Savings has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.85M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) accumulated 49,974 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Advsr reported 533,123 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Welch Ltd holds 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 61,870 shares. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,630 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 84,758 shares. Origin Asset Llp accumulated 288,600 shares or 1.3% of the stock. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 0.62% stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.8% or 609,115 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Lc reported 3.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schulhoff And Incorporated holds 1.19% or 41,108 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Mercantile accumulated 10,627 shares.