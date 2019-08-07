Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 2230.89 N/A -1.20 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.82 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Motus GI Holdings Inc. Its rival Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Motus GI Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.7% and 50.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year Motus GI Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.