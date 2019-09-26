Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Touches $2.00 Low on Sep, 26; Kroger Company (the (KR) SI Increased By 16.02%

Kroger Company (the (NYSE:KR) had an increase of 16.02% in short interest. KR’s SI was 48.13M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.02% from 41.49M shares previously. With 8.74M avg volume, 6 days are for Kroger Company (the (NYSE:KR)’s short sellers to cover KR’s short positions. The SI to Kroger Company (the’s float is 6.08%. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 2.37M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Co. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations

The stock of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) reached all time low today, Sep, 26 and still has $1.88 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.00 share price. This indicates more downside for the $57.55M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.88 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.45 million less. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.0395 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0005. About 62,558 shares traded. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has declined 61.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.59% the S&P500.

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.71 billion. It also makes and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The firm operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Analyst calls Kroger move â€˜mismanagementâ€™ and â€˜recklessâ€™ – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 2 Big Reasons to Embrace Recent Strength in Kroger Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kroger Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Correction Is a Solid Opportunity to Buy Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold The Kroger Co. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 19,730 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Murphy Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Burney Company reported 167,487 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 20,056 shares. Zacks Inv holds 56,983 shares. Westpac Banking owns 482,295 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Tru Service Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 32,980 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 101,182 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 151,010 shares. Moreover, Goodman Fincl Corp has 2.82% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma holds 3.72M shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 1.71% or 394,563 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. SARGENT RONALD bought $107,437 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Kroger has $3000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $26.29’s average target is 1.74% above currents $25.84 stock price. Kroger had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. UBS maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Wednesday, September 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $2600 target. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 2 by Pivotal Research. Guggenheim maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motus GI launches stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $57.55 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Pure-Vu System improves colonoscopy experience for physicians, patients, and payers by diminishing the dependency on pre-procedural preparations.

Analysts await Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Motus GI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% EPS growth.