Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Reaches $2.54 After 9.00% Down Move; Daily Journal (S.C. (DJCO) SI Increased By 1.67%

The stock of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.535. About 75,947 shares traded. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has declined 61.59% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MOTS News: 29/03/2018 – MOTUS Gl ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Motus GI Enrolls First Patient in REDUCE Study of the Pure-Vu® System in Hospitalized Patients; 21/05/2018 – Motus GI Announces Issuance of Chinese Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 29/03/2018 – Motus GI Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Issuance for the Pure-Vu® System; 20/03/2018 Motus GI Announces Issuance of European Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 16/04/2018 – Motus GI Bolsters Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Seth A. Gross, MD, FACG, FASGE, AGAFThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $72.92 million company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $2.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MOTS worth $6.56 million less.

Daily Journal Corp (S.C. (NASDAQ:DJCO) had an increase of 1.67% in short interest. DJCO’s SI was 85,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.67% from 83,900 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 122 days are for Daily Journal Corp (S.C. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s short sellers to cover DJCO’s short positions. The SI to Daily Journal Corp (S.C.’s float is 8.62%. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $246.72. About 4,053 shares traded or 129.37% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days

Analysts await Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Motus GI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% EPS growth.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $72.92 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Pure-Vu System improves colonoscopy experience for physicians, patients, and payers by diminishing the dependency on pre-procedural preparations.

