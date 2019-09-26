Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Reaches $2.00 Yearly Low; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Merck & Co. (MRK) Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 7,226 shares as Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 120,224 shares with $10.08M value, down from 127,450 last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now has $213.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 3.46 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2

The stock of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.84 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.00 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $57.53 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $1.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.60M less. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 61,658 shares traded. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has declined 61.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MOTS News: 16/04/2018 – Motus GI Bolsters Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Seth A. Gross, MD, FACG, FASGE, AGAF; 23/05/2018 – Motus GI Enrolls First Patient in REDUCE Study of the Pure-Vu® System in Hospitalized Patients; 20/03/2018 Motus GI Announces Issuance of European Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 29/03/2018 – Motus GI Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook; 29/03/2018 – MOTUS Gl ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Issuance for the Pure-Vu® System; 21/05/2018 – Motus GI Announces Issuance of Chinese Patent for the Pure-Vu® System

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) stake by 17,140 shares to 32,329 valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Davita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) stake by 9,131 shares and now owns 1.71M shares. C was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 11.74% above currents $83.45 stock price. Merck & Co had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.69 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.62% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mendel Money Management holds 3,505 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co holds 2.56% or 81,757 shares in its portfolio. 2,600 were accumulated by Ellington Ltd. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 5,412 shares. Millennium Ltd Company has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mairs & Power Incorporated stated it has 78,405 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Graham Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hanson And Doremus Investment owns 26,967 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 311,972 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Salem Management Incorporated reported 101,717 shares stake. 1.70M are owned by Brown Advisory. Oakworth Capital has 26,467 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 4.50 million are owned by Fil Ltd. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited accumulated 4,540 shares.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $57.53 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Pure-Vu System improves colonoscopy experience for physicians, patients, and payers by diminishing the dependency on pre-procedural preparations.