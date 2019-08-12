Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) EPS Estimated At $-0.30; MARKSMEN ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES CA (MKSEF) Shorts Lowered By 6.84%

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MKSEF) had a decrease of 6.84% in short interest. MKSEF’s SI was 62,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.84% from 67,300 shares previously. With 59,900 avg volume, 1 days are for MARKSMEN ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MKSEF)’s short sellers to cover MKSEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. It closed at $2.66 lastly. It is down 61.59% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MOTS News: 29/03/2018 – Motus GI Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Motus GI Announces Issuance of Chinese Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 16/04/2018 – Motus GI Bolsters Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Seth A. Gross, MD, FACG, FASGE, AGAF; 20/03/2018 Motus GI Announces Issuance of European Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 29/03/2018 – MOTUS Gl ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Issuance for the Pure-Vu® System; 23/05/2018 – Motus GI Enrolls First Patient in REDUCE Study of the Pure-Vu® System in Hospitalized Patients

Marksmen Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio and western Canada. The company has market cap of $3.64 million. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc. in August 2010.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $57.06 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings.