Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 22341.52 N/A -1.20 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 22 7.93 N/A 0.60 39.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Liquidity

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, IRadimed Corporation which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Motus GI Holdings Inc. and IRadimed Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.7% and 25.4%. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

Summary

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.