Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) Comparing side by side

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 25793.42 N/A -1.20 0.00 Digirad Corporation 7 0.09 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Digirad Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Digirad Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Liquidity

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Digirad Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digirad Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.3% of Digirad Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of Digirad Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Digirad Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats Digirad Corporation.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.