Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Analysts See $-0.30 EPS; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Take (TTWO) Stake By $30.55 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 78.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 87,500 shares with $8.26M value, down from 412,500 last quarter. Take now has $13.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 40,172 shares traded. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has declined 61.59% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MOTS News: 27/03/2018 – Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Issuance for the Pure-Vu® System; 23/05/2018 – Motus GI Enrolls First Patient in REDUCE Study of the Pure-Vu® System in Hospitalized Patients; 20/03/2018 Motus GI Announces Issuance of European Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 29/03/2018 – Motus GI Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Motus GI Announces Issuance of Chinese Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 16/04/2018 – Motus GI Bolsters Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Seth A. Gross, MD, FACG, FASGE, AGAF; 29/03/2018 – MOTUS Gl ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS OUTLOOK

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,863 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 941,471 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 157,348 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 7,432 shares. Gsa Cap Llp invested in 0.38% or 40,112 shares. Profit Ltd Com holds 24,654 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd owns 24,374 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited owns 42,167 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. 1.11M are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc. Symphony Asset Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 2,763 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 11,028 shares. Valinor Mgmt LP has invested 5.56% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Farfetch Ltd stake by 950,000 shares to 1.30M valued at $34.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 450,000 shares and now owns 975,000 shares. Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) Reports Issuance of New European Patent for the Pure-Vu System – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motus GI launches stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CBAY, MOTS, PRVB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $58.13 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings.