Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Analysts See $-0.30 EPS; Continental Advisors Has Increased Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Holding By $3.65 Million

Continental Advisors Llc increased Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) stake by 429.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 214,705 shares as Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR)’s stock declined 1.82%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 264,705 shares with $4.58 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Waddell & Reed Finl Inc now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 553,474 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 02/05/2018 – Cristian Măcelaru to Become New Chief Conductor of WDR Sinfonieorchester; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 21/05/2018 – Ailing Waddell & Reed Races the Clock — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282459 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT521; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Names Elizabeth Hansen as Chief Compliance Officer; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281919 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 31,224 shares traded. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has declined 10.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MOTS News: 29/03/2018 – Motus GI Announces 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Motus GI Enrolls First Patient in REDUCE Study of the Pure-Vu® System in Hospitalized Patients; 29/03/2018 – MOTUS Gl ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Motus GI Announces Issuance of Chinese Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 27/03/2018 – Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Patent Issuance for the Pure-Vu® System; 20/03/2018 Motus GI Announces Issuance of European Patent for the Pure-Vu® System; 16/04/2018 – Motus GI Bolsters Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Seth A. Gross, MD, FACG, FASGE, AGAF

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $58.56 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) Reports Issuance of New European Patent for the Pure-Vu System – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motus GI launches stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motus GI prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco: Nothing New Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Dentsply Sirona Inc (Call) stake by 48,700 shares to 4,300 valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Credit Suisse Group (Call) (NYSE:CS) stake by 37,000 shares and now owns 63,000 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.28 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 98,050 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc owns 151,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Management Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 3.67 million were reported by Invesco. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 50,257 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 169,578 shares. Vanguard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 8.15M shares. Intl Grp invested in 56,757 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 10,428 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 135,330 shares. Synovus Financial has 3,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 11.65M were reported by Blackrock. Hightower Ltd Liability owns 10,159 shares for 0% of their portfolio.