Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $50.25 Million as Shares Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53M, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 715,497 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 1.64M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Cont Ops EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018; 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES 2018-2019 FIRE INSURANCE COSTS EXCEEDING RATES

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Another trade for 264,635 shares valued at $46.79M was made by BROWN GREGORY Q on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.79 million for 11.43 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (NYSE:TEN) by 1.06M shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) by 765,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.

