Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Raised Its Position; Walmart Com (WMT) Valuation Rose While Green Square Capital Has Trimmed by $589,600 Its Position

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 7,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 12,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 2.11 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 25/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart I; 06/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Plans 20% More Investment in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, lndia’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 23/04/2018 – Award-Winning Breathe™ Multi Purpose Cleaner Now Available at Walmart Nationwide; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART IS GENERATING LOSSES TO GENERATE GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53 million, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $167.66. About 412,805 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. $961.58M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 58,182 shares. Pension Service holds 0.13% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 224,336 shares. Advisory Rech owns 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3,399 shares. 686,326 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De. Shelton Management holds 0.01% or 1,430 shares. Moreover, Brinker Inc has 0.1% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 17,072 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP owns 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 7,927 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,823 shares. Central Secs Corporation holds 6.35% or 250,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 30,291 shares. Sei Investments Com accumulated 0.12% or 217,184 shares. Valley National Advisers has 0.18% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3,865 shares. Covington Cap Management owns 219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $160.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 14,006 shares to 69,369 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 170,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).