Motorola Solutions (MSI) to pay $0.57 on Oct 15, 2019; RUSHYDRO PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIP (RSHYY) SI Increased By 20890.48%

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) is expected to pay $0.57 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:MSI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. Motorola Solutions Inc’s current price of $180.91 translates into 0.32% yield. Motorola Solutions Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 692,244 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is -4.59% below currents $180.91 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 5 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity. BROWN GREGORY Q sold 264,635 shares worth $46.79 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Motorola Solutions, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Shelton Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 201 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,486 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca has invested 0.24% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research holds 0.17% or 215,924 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 3.73% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 40,436 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. Central Securities Corp owns 280,000 shares for 6.24% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.08% stake. 15,006 were reported by Cibc World Mkts Incorporated. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 720 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Motorola Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.47 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 30.63 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.