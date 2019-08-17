Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Value Rose While Fil LTD Boosted Holding by $5.93 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Raised by $1.42 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 19,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 192,129 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 172,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 435,475 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 352975% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 42,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 42,369 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.32. About 738,757 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:ETR) by 721,659 shares to 60,900 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

