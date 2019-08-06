Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stake Has Lifted by Jane Street Group Llc; Mccormick & Company (MKC) Stock Price Rose While Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Upped Its Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (MKC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 48,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 270,546 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.75 million, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $156.75. About 255,501 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 3,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 349,016 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M

