Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shares Rose While Central Securities Has Decreased by $2.80 Million Its Holding; Waters (WAT) Shares Declined While Argyle Capital Management Decreased Holding

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.32. About 937,277 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 651,798 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank stated it has 4,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 69,274 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Corp has 1,076 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,172 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp reported 53,457 shares. 4 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Schroder Management Group stated it has 184,621 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 217,023 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,660 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Illinois-based Westwood Management Il has invested 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Daiwa Secs Gru accumulated 0.04% or 18,357 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 26,399 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 12,457 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 41,004 shares. Horizon Ltd invested in 1,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&R Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 102 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 2,672 shares. Cordasco Network reported 50 shares. Bluecrest Management invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Voloridge Limited Liability Corporation owns 51,703 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 56,428 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 548,910 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 80 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp invested in 201,604 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.56% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 50,835 shares.