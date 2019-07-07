Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shares Rose While Atria Investments Trimmed Its Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Position in Logmein (LOGM) as Stock Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 230,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.06M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 271,556 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 10,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $170.65. About 569,413 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Cautious On LogMeIn: ‘The Stock Will Likely Remain A ‘Show Me’ Story’ – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Partners with Dolby to Elevate the GoToRoom Meeting Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Widens Bold360 Offering to Aid Customer Experience – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De reported 307,524 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 34,519 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Com Fincl Bank holds 26,544 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,093 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 100,792 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 421 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 3.31% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 354,023 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 88,195 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Rk Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.76% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametrica Management Limited holds 3,050 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 173,069 shares to 221,260 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 79,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51M shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.48M for 28.07 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 128,385 shares to 138,505 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 13,571 shares. Dodge And Cox invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 4,066 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.04% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 29,566 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 73,416 shares. James Inv Rech owns 107,156 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cadence Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.24% or 19,028 shares. Bp Pcl reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.16% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.09% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 494,232 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,570 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) reported 5 shares stake.