Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreased Holding; Qs Investors Trimmed Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake as Stock Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 109,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,596 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 144,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.73. About 2.93 million shares traded or 195.65% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 7,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 686,684 shares traded or 18.11% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.48M for 27.42 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 0.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.27 per share. AXS’s profit will be $107.44 million for 11.65 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

