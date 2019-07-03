Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Increased Its Holding by $479,220 as Stock Price Rose; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Value Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.68 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 66.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 5,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $170.37. About 302,028 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 93.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 26,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 28,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wheatland Advsrs has 1.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,020 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 4,494 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 965,988 shares. Van Eck Corporation reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 147,059 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 2.81M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fire Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.19% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bank And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,053 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 2,058 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 1,890 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 14,686 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 3,165 were accumulated by Mairs And Power. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). M&T State Bank Corp reported 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Private Wealth invested in 0.12% or 12,552 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 118,761 shares to 220,180 shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM) by 88,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Ho.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cubic Asset Lc invested 0.18% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Limited owns 0.33% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 27,541 shares. Moreover, Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Tompkins Fincl stated it has 107 shares. 3,909 are owned by Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 13,654 shares. Homrich & Berg has 0.07% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 9,181 shares. Royal London Asset Management owns 64,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests holds 0.2% or 278,752 shares in its portfolio. Johnson, Wisconsin-based fund reported 663 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr accumulated 0% or 20 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.09% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 36,849 shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Celebrates Milestone with State of Michigan – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorola beats on profits, raises full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions’ (MSI) CEO Greg Brown on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs, Motorola And More: ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From June 3 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 10,831 shares to 9,969 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schneider National Inc by 25,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,540 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).