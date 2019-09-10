Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Cut Its Holding by $2.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Cut Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $25.47 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 14,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 17,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 31,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $163.84. About 1.19 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.54M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.22M, down from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 9.59 million shares traded or 145.35% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $311.83 million for 22.51 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR) by 29,958 shares to 123,960 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 19,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,679 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (Prn) (FVD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,710 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 2,622 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,852 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 140,320 shares. Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3,029 shares. Menta Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 28 shares. First Tru Lp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has 2,053 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 619,423 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 0.02% or 1,758 shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.2% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 278,752 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 4 shares.