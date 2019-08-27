Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Kellogg Co (K) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered Position

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 106,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 443,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.33M, down from 550,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $177.4. About 550,348 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29 million, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 831,650 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Trust Co Of Vermont reported 3,783 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 4,611 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Swedbank invested in 1.45M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Hartford Invest Management Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 21,004 shares. 146,412 are owned by Flippin Bruce Porter. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 116,896 shares. Rnc Capital Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 12,145 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.04 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 264 were reported by Spectrum Grp Incorporated. 89,084 are held by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Motco invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 6,346 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 12,176 shares in its portfolio.

