Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Upped Position by $20.92 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stake by $3.99 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 71.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 126,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 303,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.60M, up from 177,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 352,627 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 448,667 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5,400 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 90,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,513 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey (NYSE:HSY).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. also sold $961.58M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.25% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 79 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 1,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winch Advisory Services Llc holds 133 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,362 shares. Zeke Cap Lc reported 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Franklin Res Inc holds 0.01% or 63,097 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Yorktown Management And Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,500 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has 1.30M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).