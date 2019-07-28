Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Harsco (HSC) by $968,520 as Share Price Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 48,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.14M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 264,625 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 3,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 52,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 516,053 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 3.38M shares to 41.11M shares, valued at $3.36B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 305,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $251.52M for 27.98 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gru Incorporated Lc holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. 2,948 are owned by Zebra Capital Management Ltd. Chevy Chase Tru holds 136,870 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc invested in 0.13% or 1.01M shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.63% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 748,079 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 9,580 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,486 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,588 shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,953 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 494,232 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co stated it has 188,694 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Trustmark Bank Department holds 0.03% or 2,229 shares in its portfolio.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 16,522 shares to 137,784 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 16,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,610 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).