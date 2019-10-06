Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Its Stake; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as Shares Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 20,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 49,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 913,767 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, up from 292,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 34.61 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: APL-2 in Neovascular AMD; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 99,697 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,758 shares, and cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Profund Llc has 0.17% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 116,037 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation owns 8,897 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.66 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.05% or 205,608 shares. Ameriprise invested in 1.69 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 428,535 were accumulated by Nordea Invest. Invest Counsel reported 0.1% stake. Amer Intll Group reported 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Nuwave Mngmt Ltd has 0.47% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). British Columbia Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 115,795 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.51% or 22,732 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 127,311 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.09% or 131,230 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. Another trade for 5.47 million shares valued at $961.58M was sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd..

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $302.67 million for 23.11 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

