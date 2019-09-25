Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Cut Its Holding by $678,110; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position Lifted by Private Bank & Trust Co

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 1,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 1,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $540.01. About 394,242 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01 million, down from 94,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $170.6. About 288,012 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 556 shares or 0% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 41 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lincoln National has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moors Cabot invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0.29% or 7,437 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 222,969 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2,562 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 3,965 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Spc Fin has invested 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Franklin owns 820,863 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr reported 3,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial accumulated 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Inv Limited Company invested in 46,172 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 84,969 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $60.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,997 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on January 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Becomes Oversold (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuitive buys robotic endoscope business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison (NYSE:EIX) by 8,350 shares to 92,247 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public (NYSE:PSA) by 341,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13M for 23.43 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,320 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 4,428 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc has invested 0.09% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 225,169 shares. Hm Payson And Co has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 876,206 shares. M&R Management has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Kentucky Retirement reported 7,674 shares. 24,434 were accumulated by Natixis. Barometer Mngmt reported 0.62% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Franklin has 63,097 shares. 3,797 were reported by Macquarie Ltd. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0.07% or 51,412 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Co invested in 133 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Viewers On Motorola Solutions, Transocean And More – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.