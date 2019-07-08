Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Coatue Management Decreased Holding; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Raised by $9.62 Million Its Stake

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 512,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47M, down from 665,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 497,674 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 369,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.74 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 3.59 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.46M shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $382.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.48 million for 27.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 5,171 shares to 362,372 shares, valued at $43.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 357,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,138 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).