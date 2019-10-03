Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Raised Its Position by $12.39 Million as Stock Rose; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding by $554,400 as Stock Price Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, down from 42,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 1.35M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 724.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 74,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 84,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.43. About 1.14M shares traded or 16.13% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 227,270 shares to 241,773 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,095 shares to 58,244 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 15,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,893 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).