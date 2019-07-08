Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position Maintained by Barclays Plc; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 22,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,276 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.68M, down from 226,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 605,576 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 8321.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 249,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $169.4. About 30,549 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,079 shares to 344,514 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Investment has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 125,480 are held by Nbt Comml Bank N A New York. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brave Warrior Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2.07M shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors has invested 5.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Coldstream Cap Mgmt has 0.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.6% or 31,440 shares. Cacti Asset Lc holds 16,260 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Security Bankshares Of So Dak owns 3,519 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 1.45% or 2.13 million shares. Woodstock has 49,075 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,200 shares. 493,901 were accumulated by Guggenheim Lc. 24,839 are held by Bluefin Trading Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac holds 133,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leisure Mgmt owns 4,693 shares. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co reported 4,998 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Com owns 418 shares. 228 are held by Lenox Wealth. Retirement Of Alabama reported 117,778 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 37 shares. Da Davidson Communications reported 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 1,531 shares. Park Avenue Secs has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Interactive Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 20 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 3,865 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 124,163 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 63,797 shares.