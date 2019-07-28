Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Value Rose While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosted Stake by $742,000; Arista Networks (ANET) Stake Lifted by Partnervest Advisory Services Llc

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $272.98. About 674,600 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 8,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 516,053 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The California-based Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Dorsey Wright And reported 2,059 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 57,400 shares. Peoples Fincl reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Gsa Partners Llp invested in 9,695 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc reported 2,710 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Greenleaf Trust owns 2,622 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 132 shares in its portfolio.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 85,200 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 26,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (Put).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,025 shares to 10,842 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,867 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).