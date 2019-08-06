Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Value Rose While Mairs & Power Has Lifted Position by $9.14 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Position Held by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 68.43 million shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 58.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 65,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 177,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.92 million, up from 112,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.73. About 1.45 million shares traded or 43.85% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 138,768 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $180.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 48,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,657 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spain’s Guardia Civil Special Forces Unit to Deploy Motorola Solutions’ Secure Covert Radio System – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated stated it has 15,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 0.01% or 12,416 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 1.64M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 106,447 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne accumulated 139,000 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 24,620 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 121,499 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 8,889 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 45,418 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors accumulated 0.05% or 39,534 shares. Rampart Invest Management Com Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4,977 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 5,096 shares to 18,513 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 150,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,376 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.