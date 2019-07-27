Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding Held by Fragasso Group Inc; Edge Wealth Management Has Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $1.20 Million

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 19,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 516,053 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 18,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 31,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,660 shares to 54,374 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares to 29,110 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.