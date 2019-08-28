Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Trimmed Stake by $14.35 Million; Telemark Asset Management Upped Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position by $684,000

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 82,251 shares traded or 39.72% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $106 MLN TO $116 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 102,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 36,849 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 139,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $178.51. About 1.07M shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Management Limited Company stated it has 1.13 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 40,525 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 440 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment accumulated 15,439 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset reported 1,667 shares stake. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Telemark Asset Management stated it has 1.51 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). The Massachusetts-based Granahan Management Ma has invested 0.04% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 60,845 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Ltd Company holds 0% or 400 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.