Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Scharf Investments Has Cut Its Position by $4.05 Million as Stock Rose; As Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Raised Holding

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc analyzed 24,425 shares as the company's stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 419,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.93M, down from 443,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $27.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $164.02. About 30,416 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 171.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 16,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 5,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $364.25. About 5,206 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $412.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com (NASDAQ:MELI) by 770 shares to 10,691 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) by 119,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,283 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs reported 0% stake. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,493 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 833 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.11% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 264,801 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,300 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 3,238 shares. Broadview Ltd Liability Co reported 2.09% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 15,400 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 22,105 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Century Cos has invested 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Cookson Peirce And holds 775 shares. 282 are held by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Invesco owns 248,648 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 11,336 are held by Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Company. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.01% or 3,422 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has 2,051 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 820 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 94,594 shares. 2.48 million are owned by Geode Capital Management Ltd Company. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 0% or 219 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,456 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Spc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 83,046 are owned by Zuckerman Inv Grp. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 2,342 shares. 720 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Tcw Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 77 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).