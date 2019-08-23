Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Position by $1.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Boosted Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $512,400 as Shares Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 28,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 36,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $176.91. About 418,649 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,934 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 23,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $164.79. About 14.80 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 13,326 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.38% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,432 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 47,838 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv reported 52,117 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co invested in 0% or 820 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.04% or 72,217 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 33,059 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 41,004 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 702,394 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,401 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,325 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 819,450 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 8,748 shares to 17,648 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 7,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI).