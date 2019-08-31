Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Mairs & Power Has Boosted Holding; Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Stock Price Declined While Sio Capital Management Upped by $1.30 Million Its Stake

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 58.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 65,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 177,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.92 million, up from 112,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 637,403 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 86,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 254,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 167,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.49M market cap company. It closed at $10.6 lastly. It is down 55.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results from Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial in Movement; 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 Injectable; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE: RT002 GENERALLY SAFE-WELL-TOLERATED THROUGH WEEK 36; 01/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Caryn McDowell as SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary; 08/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 97c; 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 lnjectable; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JANUARY 2018; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE SEES PRODUCT LAUNCH IN 2020, ASSUMING FDA APPROVAL; 21/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 5

More notable recent Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revance readies stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 571,281 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,682 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold RVNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 79.68 million shares or 139.71% more from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 135,902 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Ellington Mngmt Gru holds 0.03% or 11,100 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Company reported 56,672 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 19,833 shares. Ww Investors, California-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 0% or 280 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 19,107 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 25,577 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 145,154 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). 112,458 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. The Sweden-based Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 179,763 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 5,664 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 72,217 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 18,523 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 0.03% or 1,826 shares. 4,232 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company. Element Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bokf Na holds 4,391 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc owns 3,909 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Peoples Serv Corp owns 28 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 35,462 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.08% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 15,547 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc reported 6,421 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 42,369 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey (NYSE:HSY) by 14,990 shares to 104,703 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies by 142,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,696 shares, and cut its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.