Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder First Quadrant LP Has Cut Its Position by $866,600 as Stock Price Rose; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake Upped by Welch & Forbes Llc

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 7,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 193,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34M, up from 185,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 281,386 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 6,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 22,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 28,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.25. About 312,136 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Foundation, Boeing to Host Chicago ‘STEM Signing Day’ – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions: Revisiting My Worst Call Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.49% or 1.76 million shares. 60,871 were accumulated by American Group. New York-based Two Sigma Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.06% or 52,117 shares. 233,903 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 225 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 30,638 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,928 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc reported 87,157 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Coastline Tru invested 0.3% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 55 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0.16% or 1.02 million shares. 3,978 were accumulated by Cleararc. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,938 shares to 21,888 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 40,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Delta Asset Llc Tn has 4.65% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 3,130 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc stated it has 955 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.11 million were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). First Fincl Corp In reported 400 shares. Connecticut-based Founders Management Ltd Company has invested 0.91% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,772 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 15,636 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridges invested in 0.07% or 12,868 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). The Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 2,173 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,786 shares to 442,338 shares, valued at $84.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,533 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).