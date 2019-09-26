Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Both Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 159 3.76 N/A 5.32 31.17 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 31 1.93 N/A 2.72 10.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Motorola Solutions Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Motorola Solutions Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc. is presently more expensive than Ituran Location and Control Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Motorola Solutions Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.57 beta means Motorola Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Motorola Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Motorola Solutions Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.96% and an $169 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 33.39%. The data provided earlier shows that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. appears more favorable than Motorola Solutions Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares and 54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. has 44.26% stronger performance while Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has -8.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.