Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

We are comparing Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 151 3.76 N/A 5.32 31.17 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.13 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Motorola Solutions Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Motorola Solutions Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Risk and Volatility

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a 3.08 beta which is 208.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Motorola Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a -0.42% downside potential and a consensus price target of $172.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. has 44.26% stronger performance while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -52.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.