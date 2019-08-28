Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 154 3.87 N/A 5.32 31.17 BlackBerry Limited 8 3.90 N/A 0.19 38.02

In table 1 we can see Motorola Solutions Inc. and BlackBerry Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackBerry Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Motorola Solutions Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackBerry Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BlackBerry Limited has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Motorola Solutions Inc. and BlackBerry Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.31% and an $172.6 consensus target price. Competitively BlackBerry Limited has a consensus target price of $9.5, with potential upside of 41.16%. The data provided earlier shows that BlackBerry Limited appears more favorable than Motorola Solutions Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Motorola Solutions Inc. and BlackBerry Limited are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 56.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.2% are BlackBerry Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. was more bullish than BlackBerry Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats BlackBerry Limited.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.