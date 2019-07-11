Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) EPS Estimated At $1.52; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering CMS Energy (CMS)

Analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report $1.52 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 10.14% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. MSI’s profit would be $251.04M giving it 28.14 P/E if the $1.52 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 31.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $171.07. About 685,109 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR

Among 6 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. SunTrust maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. See CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

Among 3 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 11. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $28.25 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 29.62 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Motorola Solutions, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 17,523 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Horizon Lc invested in 1,555 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 1,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial holds 0% or 107 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 30,416 shares. 35,462 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Bkd Wealth accumulated 2,467 shares. 86,818 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 13,653 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 121,499 shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Coatue Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 317,093 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorola Solutions: Revisiting My Worst Call Ever – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Celebrates Milestone with State of Michigan – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Consumers Energy Names Amy Walt as Vice President of Operations Support – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Consumers Energy Funds Habitat Improvement Project To Raise More Walleye for Michigan Anglers – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.28M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 21/05/2018 – Baptist Emergency Hospitals In San Antonio Again Receive Coveted Five-Star Rating From CMS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 05/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS lowers the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries; 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting; 09/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: IDAHO RESPONDS TO CMS ADMINISTRATOR ON STATE-BASED HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS; 22/03/2018 – CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM