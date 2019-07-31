Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) EPS Estimated At $1.52; Berkshire Hathaway Cut Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20 million shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 53.65M shares with $2.78 billion value, down from 54.85 million last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $28.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 2.39 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Airlines, According to Temkin Group; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from NYC to Dallas makes unscheduled landing in Philadelphia; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 18/04/2018 – Cramer recalls his own two crash landings in airplanes after Southwest’s tragic engine failure; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: BUSINESS `NEVER BEEN IN STRONGER POSITION’: CNBC

Analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report $1.52 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 10.14% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. MSI’s profit would be $251.52M giving it 27.30 P/E if the $1.52 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 31.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 816,105 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 7.52% above currents $52.55 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. Deutsche Bank maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $56 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 4,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund accumulated 9,890 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,012 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.56% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Colony Grp Lc holds 0.04% or 20,523 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 271,667 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,869 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 157,669 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New Vernon Invest Management Ltd Liability has 1.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 8,673 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 119,439 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 197,702 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 64,918 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 74,045 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Profit Keeps Sinking at Hawaiian Holdings – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $646.25 million for 11.04 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Acquires WatchGuard, Inc., Leader in Mobile Video for Public Safety – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Economy Is Slowing, Where Does It Go From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions Celebrates Milestone with State of Michigan – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $27.47 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 28.74 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Motorola Solutions, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc holds 4,232 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Live Your Vision Limited Liability holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). North Star Inv invested in 0% or 106 shares. 655,038 are owned by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 2,928 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Com holds 2.12 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 619,423 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Corporation has 66,450 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 1.04% or 39,932 shares. Moreover, Tcw Gp has 0.06% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 45,685 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,956 shares. Hanseatic Management Services has 5,960 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.