Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Comparison side by side

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 142 3.75 N/A 5.32 27.27 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A 0.00 1470.00

Table 1 highlights Motorola Solutions Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wireless Telecom Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Motorola Solutions Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta indicates that Motorola Solutions Inc. is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Motorola Solutions Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.11% for Motorola Solutions Inc. with consensus price target of $159.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Motorola Solutions Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 26.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. 1.49% 1.12% 5.48% 11.98% 35.2% 26.2% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -1.34% 0% -15.52% -22.63% -37.18% -16.95%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.