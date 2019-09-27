Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Motorola Solutions Inc. has 88.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Motorola Solutions Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Motorola Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 95,169,946.33% -75.20% 10.70% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Motorola Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 164.92M 173 31.17 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Motorola Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

With consensus price target of $169, Motorola Solutions Inc. has a potential downside of -0.68%. The potential upside of the peers is 88.74%. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Motorola Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Motorola Solutions Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Motorola Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Motorola Solutions Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s competitors are 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Motorola Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.