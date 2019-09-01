Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Motorola Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.20% 10.70% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Motorola Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. N/A 155 31.17 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Motorola Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

$172.6 is the consensus target price of Motorola Solutions Inc., with a potential downside of -4.59%. The potential upside of the peers is 69.92%. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Motorola Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Motorola Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s peers have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Motorola Solutions Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. In other hand, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Motorola Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s peers beat Motorola Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.