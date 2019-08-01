Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Comparing side by side

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 146 3.65 N/A 5.32 27.27 BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.09 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Motorola Solutions Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Motorola Solutions Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -10.3% -7.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.59 shows that Motorola Solutions Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. BK Technologies Corporation’s 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, BK Technologies Corporation which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.51% for Motorola Solutions Inc. with consensus target price of $153.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of BK Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.83% are BK Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. 1.49% 1.12% 5.48% 11.98% 35.2% 26.2% BK Technologies Corporation -2.86% -0.49% 3.82% 3.82% 11.93% 8.8%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BK Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats BK Technologies Corporation.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.