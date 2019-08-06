Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) Comparing side by side

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 147 3.54 N/A 5.32 31.17 Ability Inc. 1 10.74 N/A -3.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Motorola Solutions Inc. and Ability Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ability Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Motorola Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Ability Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Motorola Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ability Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Motorola Solutions Inc. and Ability Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $163.2, while its potential downside is -3.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Motorola Solutions Inc. and Ability Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Ability Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Ability Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.